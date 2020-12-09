Quebec emergency alert coming to phones, TVs and radios at 2:30 p.m.

In today’s press conference, Quebec Premier François Legault informed Quebecers that there would be an emergency alert at 2:30 p.m. on our phones, TVs and radio stations. The emergency alert is a reminder of the importance of respecting Quebec health and safety guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, and to introduce increased fines to be handed out by the police to people who choose not to follow the rules. Fines for gatherings in households (which are currently not allowed in the province’s red zones), not wearing and not enforcing the wearing of masks inside private businesses and public places and not respecting and not enforcing physical distancing rules (two metres) will be increased, the biggest fine being $6,000. ■

