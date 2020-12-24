The highest daily count in the province since the start of the pandemic.

Quebec breaks records again with over 2,300 new COVID-19 cases

For the first time, Quebec has over 2,300 new cases of COVID-19, with 2,349 infections recorded in the last 24 hours — the highest daily case count in the province since the start of the pandemic. There have also been 13 deaths in Quebec during the same period.

Montreal accounts for 892 of these new cases (almost matching Monday’s record high of 893), bringing the city’s total up to 65,412.

According to Santé Québec, there are currently 1,052 Quebecers hospitalized for COVID-19 (down 15 from the previous day), and 146 in intensive care units (up 4). 3,942 Quebecers have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

For more details about the COVID-19 situation in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

