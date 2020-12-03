PRINT: The December issue has arrived!

Our December issue has arrived!

Laurence-Anne is our December cover star! The Kamouraska-born, Montreal-based singer-songwriter spoke to us about craving live music and preparing to release a record that was written the week before COVID. Photo by Xavier Cyr / Juste du Feu

The issue also includes a 2020 year-in-review by Toula Drimonis, a feature about the classic Italian Christmas cake panettone, interviews with Indigenous musician Ruby Waters and LGBTQ artist Ian Stone & more!

To read more issues of Cult MTL, please visit the Magazine page.