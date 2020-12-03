PRINT: The December issue has arrived!

cult mtl december 2020 Laurence-Anne
by CultMTL

True blue.

Our December issue has arrived!

Laurence-Anne is our December cover star! The Kamouraska-born, Montreal-based singer-songwriter spoke to us about craving live music and preparing to release a record that was written the week before COVID. Photo by Xavier Cyr / Juste du Feu

The issue also includes a 2020 year-in-review by Toula Drimonis, a feature about the classic Italian Christmas cake panettone, interviews with Indigenous musician Ruby Waters and LGBTQ artist Ian Stone & more!

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.