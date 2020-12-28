Original stage production of David Bowie’s Lazarus will stream in January

Apart from the Black Star album released just days prior to his death in 2016, the stage production of Lazarus was one of the last projects that David Bowie worked on. And now, for those of us who didn’t attend the New York or London performances in 2015-2016, Lazarus will be streaming globally from Jan. 8 (which would have been Bowie’s 73rd birthday) through Jan. 10, 2021. The performance that will be streamed was filmed at King’s Cross Theatre in London in 2016.

Michael C. Hall and Sophia Anne Caruso in Lazarus

Based on the novel The Man Who Fell to Earth (which was also the basis for the 1976 film by the same name, which Bowie starred in), Lazarus features Michael C. Hall (Dexter, Six Feet Under) as well as Michael Esper and Sophia Anne Caruso. The production features Bowie songs including “When I Met You”, “Killing A Little Time”, “Life on Mars” and “Heroes.”

For more details and to buy tickets, please click here.

