Montreal police inspected over 7,800 businesses during Christmas week

The SPVM has announced that 693 calls were made to Montreal police from Dec. 21 to 27 regarding COVID-19 public health measures and violations. Montreal police also confirmed that they handed out 34 tickets (down from 353 the previous week) and inspected 7,873 businesses. Police did not specify how many of the tickets issued in Montreal last week were from illegal Christmas parties and gatherings.

Données #COVID19 | Du 21 au 27 décembre, le #SPVM a reçu 693 appels en lien avec l'application du décret de la Santé publique. Les policiers ont remis 34 constats ou RIG, en plus d'inspecter 2 établissements licenciés, 7 873 commerces et 31 lieux autres. pic.twitter.com/t8bt7EbP6I — Police Montréal (@SPVM) December 29, 2020

