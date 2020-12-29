Montreal police inspected over 7,800 businesses during Christmas week

The SPVM has announced that 693 calls were made to Montreal police from Dec. 21 to 27 regarding COVID-19 public health measures and violations. Montreal police also confirmed that they handed out 34 tickets (down from 353 the previous week) and inspected 7,873 businesses. Police did not specify how many of the tickets issued in Montreal last week were from illegal Christmas parties and gatherings.
“From December 21 to 27, the SPVM received 693 calls related to the application of the Public Health decree. The police delivered 34 tickets, in addition to inspecting 2 licensed establishments, 7,873 businesses and 31 other places.”
