Karim Mane, who attended Vanier College in Montreal, became the first CEGEP student in history last month to go straight to the NBA after signing with the Orlando Magic. Mane just shared a new photo wearing his new uniform.

Congrats to this inspirational Montrealer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓚𝓪𝓻𝓲𝓶 𝓐. 𝓜𝓪𝓷𝓮 (@kmane_4) Karim Mane from Montreal has shared his first photo wearing the Orlando Magic uniform

For more sports coverage, please visit the Sports section.