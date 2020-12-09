Google searches Canada 2020
Google reveals top searches in Canada for 2020

by CultMTL

From Queen’s Gambit to Tiger King, Grimes to Safia Nolin.

Google has revealed its top searches of 2020 in Canada today. Understandably, Coronavirus was top of mind throughout the year for most Canadians, along with Kobe Bryant, Zoom, Raptors and CERB, what might be surprising is that the #1 search was “U.S. election,” beating out Coronavirus, which came in at #2.

Rounding out the top 10 are Kim Jong Un, Naya Rivera (the American actress who drowned this summer), Joe Biden and Trump vs. Biden.

See the complete list of top Google searches in Canada in 2020 (by category) here:

Searches

  1. U.S. election
  2. Coronavirus
  3. Kobe Bryant
  4. Zoom
  5. Raptors
  6. CERB
  7. Kim Jong Un
  8. Naya Rivera
  9. Joe Biden
  10. Trump vs. Biden

Canadian News

  1. Coronavirus
  2. CERB
  3. Air Canada stock
  4. Nova Scotia shooting
  5. Blackout Tuesday
  6. Black Lives Matter
  7. Trudeau press conference today
  8. CERB extension
  9. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau
  10. Safia Nolin

People

  1. Kim Jong Un
  2. Joe Biden
  3. Kamala Harris
  4. Boris Johnson
  5. Jacob Blake
  6. Tom Hanks
  7. Shakira
  8. Kanye West
  9. Aaron Hernandez
  10. Ghislaine Maxwell

Athletes

  1. Ryan Newman
  2. Jay Bouwmeester
  3. Bubba Wallace
  4. Tyson Fury
  5. Rudy Gobert
  6. Brendan Leipsic
  7. Patrick Mahomes II
  8. Khabib Nurmagomedov
  9. Scottie Pippen
  10. Josh Anderson

NBA Teams

  1. Toronto Raptors
  2. Los Angeles Lakers
  3. Boston Celtics
  4. Miami Heat
  5. Los Angeles Clippers
  6. Milwaukee Bucks
  7. Denver Nuggets
  8. Golden State Warriors
  9. Houston Rockets
  10. Brooklyn Nets

NHL Teams

  1. Toronto Maple Leafs
  2. Montréal Canadiens
  3. Vancouver Canucks
  4. Edmonton Oilers
  5. Calgary Flames
  6. Winnipeg Jets
  7. Boston Bruins
  8. Ottawa Senators
  9. Philadelphia Flyers
  10. Tampa Bay Lightning

Movies

  1. Parasite
  2. Contagion
  3. Black Panther
  4. Borat 2
  5. Little Women
  6. Uncut Gems
  7. Knives Out
  8. Papillon
  9. Mulan
  10. The Gentlemen

TV Shows

  1. Tiger King
  2. The Queen’s Gambit
  3. Ozark
  4. Cobra Kai
  5. Money Heist
  6. The Umbrella Academy
  7. Outer Banks
  8. Emily in Paris
  9. The Witcher
  10. Love Is Blind

Top Trending Musicians

  1. Shakira
  2. Kanye West
  3. August Alsina
  4. Grimes
  5. Adele

Memes

  1. Tiger King memes
  2. Quarantine memes
  3. Among Us memes
  4. Funny Valentine’s memes
  5. Carole Baskin memes
  6. 2020 memes
  7. Baby Yoda memes
  8. Love Is Blind memes
  9. Joe Exotic memes
  10. Toilet paper memes

Recipes

  1. Easy cookie recipes
  2. Buttermilk recipes
  3. Butternut squash recipes
  4. Sourdough discard recipes
  5. Scalloped potatoes recipes
  6. Bread recipes
  7. Coleslaw recipes
  8. Crock Pot recipes
  9. Breakfast recipes
  10. Air fryer recipes

Diets

  1. The Sirtfood diet
  2. GERD diet
  3. The Candida diet
  4. Keto diet rules
  5. Plant-based diet
  6. Anti-inflammatory diet
  7. Fatty liver diet
  8. DASH diet
  9. Alkaline diet
  10. IBS diet

Workouts

  1. Resistance band workout
  2. Chloe Ting workout
  3. Insanity workout
  4. Home workout
  5. Murph workout
  6. Alexis Ren ab workout
  7. Bodyweight workout
  8. Booty workout
  9. Full body workout
  10. Upper body workout

Definitions

  1. Pandemic
  2. Systemic racism
  3. Social distancing
  4. Furlough
  5. Epidemic
  6. Asymptomatic
  7. Queer
  8. Fracking
  9. BIPOC
  10. Caucus

