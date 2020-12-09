Google reveals top searches in Canada for 2020

Google has revealed its top searches of 2020 in Canada today. Understandably, Coronavirus was top of mind throughout the year for most Canadians, along with Kobe Bryant, Zoom, Raptors and CERB, what might be surprising is that the #1 search was “U.S. election,” beating out Coronavirus, which came in at #2.

Rounding out the top 10 are Kim Jong Un, Naya Rivera (the American actress who drowned this summer), Joe Biden and Trump vs. Biden.

See the complete list of top Google searches in Canada in 2020 (by category) here:

Searches

U.S. election Coronavirus Kobe Bryant Zoom Raptors CERB Kim Jong Un Naya Rivera Joe Biden Trump vs. Biden

Canadian News

Coronavirus CERB Air Canada stock Nova Scotia shooting Blackout Tuesday Black Lives Matter Trudeau press conference today CERB extension Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Safia Nolin

People

Kim Jong Un Joe Biden Kamala Harris Boris Johnson Jacob Blake Tom Hanks Shakira Kanye West Aaron Hernandez Ghislaine Maxwell

Athletes

Ryan Newman Jay Bouwmeester Bubba Wallace Tyson Fury Rudy Gobert Brendan Leipsic Patrick Mahomes II Khabib Nurmagomedov Scottie Pippen Josh Anderson

NBA Teams

Toronto Raptors Los Angeles Lakers Boston Celtics Miami Heat Los Angeles Clippers Milwaukee Bucks Denver Nuggets Golden State Warriors Houston Rockets Brooklyn Nets

NHL Teams

Toronto Maple Leafs Montréal Canadiens Vancouver Canucks Edmonton Oilers Calgary Flames Winnipeg Jets Boston Bruins Ottawa Senators Philadelphia Flyers Tampa Bay Lightning

Movies

Parasite Contagion Black Panther Borat 2 Little Women Uncut Gems Knives Out Papillon Mulan The Gentlemen

TV Shows

Tiger King The Queen’s Gambit Ozark Cobra Kai Money Heist The Umbrella Academy Outer Banks Emily in Paris The Witcher Love Is Blind

Top Trending Musicians

Shakira Kanye West August Alsina Grimes Adele

Memes

Tiger King memes Quarantine memes Among Us memes Funny Valentine’s memes Carole Baskin memes 2020 memes Baby Yoda memes Love Is Blind memes Joe Exotic memes Toilet paper memes

Recipes

Easy cookie recipes Buttermilk recipes Butternut squash recipes Sourdough discard recipes Scalloped potatoes recipes Bread recipes Coleslaw recipes Crock Pot recipes Breakfast recipes Air fryer recipes

Diets

The Sirtfood diet GERD diet The Candida diet Keto diet rules Plant-based diet Anti-inflammatory diet Fatty liver diet DASH diet Alkaline diet IBS diet

Workouts

Resistance band workout Chloe Ting workout Insanity workout Home workout Murph workout Alexis Ren ab workout Bodyweight workout Booty workout Full body workout Upper body workout

Definitions

Pandemic Systemic racism Social distancing Furlough Epidemic Asymptomatic Queer Fracking BIPOC Caucus

