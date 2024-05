The “Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection” includes the Dolly Dazzler, Peechy Keen Cobbler, Banana Puddin’ Pie and Chocolate Crème Pie.

Dolly Parton donuts have arrived at Krispy Kreme locations across Canada

A line of Dolly Parton donuts known as the “Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection” has arrived at Krispy Kreme locations across Canada. The collection includes four new flavours “that will make you sing”: the Dolly Dazzler, Peechy Keen Cobbler, Banana Puddin’ Pie and Chocolate Crème Pie.

See descriptions of the Dolly Parton donuts in her post below. For store locations, please visit the Krispy Kreme Canada website.

