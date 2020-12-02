The premiers of Quebec and B.C. share the highest approval rating.

François Legault is tied for the premier with the highest approval rating

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, François Legault is tied with British Columbia Premier John Horgan for the premier with the highest approval rating.

NEW: Premiers’ Performance: The year of COVID-19 draws to a close with most, but not all holding majority approvalhttps://t.co/Ac6RFLUdKT pic.twitter.com/WFT8otDetj — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) December 1, 2020

François Legault’s approval rating has been quite steady for the last two years, except for a spike in May of this year where he reached 77% approval. Check out the chart below to track our premier’s approval rating over the years.

These results are from an online survey conducted by the Angus Reid Institute from November 24 to 30, 2020 among a representative randomized sample of 5,003 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. For the full survey results and methodology, please click here.

