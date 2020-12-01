Evenko Foundation marks 5th anniversary of supporting music education

The Foundation has given over $2.8-million to the community to encourage children to express themselves through music and arts.

Over the past five years, the Evenko Foundation has given over $2.8-million to the community to encourage children to express themselves through music and arts. Over half a million dollars in musical instruments have been donated by the foundation to more than 25 schools in Quebec. The charity was founded in 2015 by Evenko, the Montreal concert promotion company.

“If, like us, you believe in the benefits of music education, help us provide instruments for schools that are redoubling their efforts to continue their music lessons during the pandemic.“

For more on the Evenko Foundation, and to donate, please visit their website.

