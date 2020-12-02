The Canadian star made the announcement in a video where he talks about the holidays, shoveling and Christmas lights.

Dan Levy is donating $50K to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Canada with Uber Eats

Schitt’s Creek creator and star Dan Levy has announced that he’s teaming up with Uber Eats to donate $50,000 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Canada, a non-profit that provides a home to families with seriously ill children while they’re seeking treatment at nearby hospitals. The Canadian star made the announcement in a video on Twitter, where he also jokes sarcastically about the various things that make the holidays his favourite time of year, like shoveling his parents’ driveway or finding the broken lightbulb in that string of 200.

In addition to the $50,000 donation, Uber Eats has also announced that McDonald’s is giving two free Junior Chicken sandwiches with orders of $25 or more through their app. Check out the video below, and for more on the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Canada, please visit their website.

We’re giving back with @danjlevy this holiday season.



We're giving back with @danjlevy this holiday season.



For every ❤️ this tweet gets, we're donating C$1, up to $20,000 to @RMHCCanada. pic.twitter.com/YfPgCj5i4b — Uber Canada (@Uber_Canada) December 1, 2020

