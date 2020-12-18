Dubé: “SAQ orders are off the charts right now, and that is not a good sign”

In a press conference this afternoon, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé was asked about whether the COVID-19 situation in Quebec is so critical that people should be encouraged to call the police if they see or hear illegal gatherings, ie. snitch on their neighbours.

“The best thing to do is to not have any parties,” Dubé said first, emphasizing the importance of following the province’s pandemic health and safety protocols. He added that Quebecers shouldn’t “be shy to denounce” people who have gatherings.

Dubé also said that “orders at the SAQ are off the charts right now, and that is not a good sign.”

He suggested that people who might have been planning to host a party save their booze for later, and for better times.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.