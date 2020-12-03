BREAKING: Quebec cancels holidays gatherings

Quebec Premier François Legault just announced that the plan for holiday gatherings that the government had announced, allowing two gatherings to celebrate Christmas (or another holiday) between Dec. 24 and 27, is now cancelled in all the province’s red zones due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

“If we continue in this direction, hospitals will start to overflow, and nurses are very tired,” Legault said. “I would like to thank Quebecers for all their efforts. We have been able to avoid the situation that is happening in Europe and the United States.”

When asked about how the government and police will deal with people who will undoubtedly gather during the holidays regardless of the restriction, Legault said that he would “count on Quebecers’ sense of responsibility” but fines will be issued.

“It will still be possible to visit a person living alone,” he added. “But of course we have to keep our distances and wear a mask. We have to take care of one another.”

Today’s news came over a week earlier than expected. On Tuesday, Legault said that he and public health authorities would keep an eye on the COVID-19 situation and announce their decision about gatherings on Dec. 11, a week from tomorrow.

