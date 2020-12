Best Sports Personalities in Montreal: Best of MTL 2020

As voted by our readers in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, these are the best sports personalities and athletes in Montreal. For more results from the Best of MTL, please click here.

Best Sports Personalities/Athletes in Montreal

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Carey Price Brendan Gallagher Félix Auger-Aliassime Max Domi Georges St-Pierre Thierry Henry Youppi Eugénie Bouchard Georges Laraque

The best sports personalities and athletes in Montreal, as voted in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, include Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Carey Price, Brendan Gallagher, Félix Auger-Aliassime, Max Domi, Georges St-Pierre, Thierry Henry, Youppi, Eugénie Bouchard and Georges Laraque

