4 out of 5 Canadians intend to get the COVID-19 vaccine

According to a new poll by the Angus Reid Institute, 79% of Canadians intend to get the COVID-19 vaccine, with almost half (48%) planning to get vaccine as soon as possible. Quebec is one of the provinces with the highest amount of respondents intending to get the COVID-19 vaccine right away. Alberta is the province with the highest amount of respondents not intending to get the vaccine, at 27%.
Check out the poll results by province below. For the complete results and survey methodology, please visit the Angus Reid Institute website.
For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.