4 out of 5 Canadians intend to get the COVID-19 vaccine

According to a new poll by the Angus Reid Institute, 79% of Canadians intend to get the COVID-19 vaccine, with almost half (48%) planning to get vaccine as soon as possible. Quebec is one of the provinces with the highest amount of respondents intending to get the COVID-19 vaccine right away. Alberta is the province with the highest amount of respondents not intending to get the vaccine, at 27%.

Check out the poll results by province below. For the complete results and survey methodology, please visit the Angus Reid Institute website.

4 out of 5 people in Canada intend to get the COVID-19 vaccine

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.