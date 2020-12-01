An even higher amount believe Donald Trump’s claim that he won the election.

1 in 5 Americans still believes Trump will be sworn in as President on Jan. 20

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing released December 1, 20% of Americans still believe Donald Trump will be officially sworn in as President of the United States on January 20, 2021 at the inauguration, despite the fact that Joe Biden was officially declared the winner of the electoral college. The same survey also found that 38% of respondents believe the claim made by Donald Trump that he won the election.

These results are from a web survey conducted by Leger Marketing from November 27 to 29, 2020, with 1,002 Americans, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

