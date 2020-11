The 74-year-old man had been missing for three days.

Joseph Giuseppe Starnino, a 74-year-old man who went missing in Montreal on Nov. 26, has been found safe and sound according to Montreal police.

Joseph Giuseppe Starnino, 74 years old, has been found safe and sound. Thank you for you help.#Located #SPVM pic.twitter.com/iBBn0djwvU — Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 30, 2020 74-year-old Joseph Giuseppe Starnino has been found safe and sound according to Montreal police

