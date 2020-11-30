Life

There’s now an ugly Christmas sweater based on the Montreal metro map

by CultMTL

The STM is giving away 15 of these bad boys as contest prizes.

The STM has launched a contest and will be rewarding 15 winners with an ugly Christmas sweater bearing a unique holiday version of the Montreal metro map. To win the contest, participants will have to recreate a scene from their daily bus or metro trip at home and post it to Instagram reels or stories. You must tag the @STMinfo account and follow the account to be eligible. The 15 winners will be chosen at random on Dec. 18 so you can receive your ugly Christmas sweater in time for the holidays. The contest begins today at noon.

Christmas sweater metro
The STM ugly Christmas sweater based on the Montreal metro map

