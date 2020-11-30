There’s now an ugly Christmas sweater based on the Montreal metro map

The STM is giving away 15 of these bad boys as contest prizes.

The STM has launched a contest and will be rewarding 15 winners with an ugly Christmas sweater bearing a unique holiday version of the Montreal metro map. To win the contest, participants will have to recreate a scene from their daily bus or metro trip at home and post it to Instagram reels or stories. You must tag the @STMinfo account and follow the account to be eligible. The 15 winners will be chosen at random on Dec. 18 so you can receive your ugly Christmas sweater in time for the holidays. The contest begins today at noon.

For more info, please visit the STM website.

The STM ugly Christmas sweater based on the Montreal metro map

