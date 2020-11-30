public health violations montreal police spvm covid-19
News

The SPVM received 365 calls last week relating to public health violations

by CultMTL

Montreal police also inspected 39 schools during the same time period.

The SPVM has announced that 365 calls were made to Montreal police from Nov. 23 to 29 regarding COVID-19 public health measures and violations. Montreal police have also confirmed it had inspections at 39 schools during the same time period.

“From November 23 to 29, the SPVM received 365 calls in connection with the application of the Public Health decree. The police delivered 82 reports or RIGs, in addition to inspecting 9 licensed establishments, 39 schools and 83 other places.”

–SPVM
Montreal police received 365 calls last week relating to COVID-19 public health violations

For more on Montreal public health, please visit their website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.

Posted in News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.