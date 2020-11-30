Montreal police also inspected 39 schools during the same time period.

The SPVM received 365 calls last week relating to public health violations

The SPVM has announced that 365 calls were made to Montreal police from Nov. 23 to 29 regarding COVID-19 public health measures and violations. Montreal police have also confirmed it had inspections at 39 schools during the same time period.

“From November 23 to 29, the SPVM received 365 calls in connection with the application of the Public Health decree. The police delivered 82 reports or RIGs, in addition to inspecting 9 licensed establishments, 39 schools and 83 other places.” –SPVM

Données #COVID19 | Du 23 au 29 novembre, le #SPVM a reçu 365 appels en lien avec l'application du décret de la Santé publique. Les policiers ont remis 82 constats ou RIG, en plus d’inspecter 9 établissements licenciés, 39 établissements scolaires et 83 lieux autres. pic.twitter.com/hIGFRqnUOz — Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 30, 2020 Montreal police received 365 calls last week relating to COVID-19 public health violations

For more on Montreal public health, please visit their website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.