The Read Quebec Holiday Book Fest features six fun literary events

The Read Quebec Holiday Book Fest begins on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and runs through Nov. 29 with a series of online events featuring Quebec books, writers and translators. The event is a reimagining of the annual Holiday Pop-up Book Fair hosted by the Association of English-language Publishers of Quebec (aka AELAQ, the organization behind the Montreal Review of Books) and the Quebec Writers’ Federation.

This year’s program of six events includes a literary variety show featuring 14 writers (including Justin Ling, Saleema Nawaz and Greg Santos) reading from their new works for two minutes each and participating in an improvised joint narrative exercise to be read at the end of the show; Black Writers Out Loud, a conversation between Canisia Lubrin and Kaie Kellough, award-winning authors from the worlds of poetry and prose; and a bilingual storytime event for kids aged four to eight.

For more details and to register for the individual events (which are free), please visit the Read Quebec Holiday Book Fest event page.

