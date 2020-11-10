One-third of Americans think the U.S. presidential election was unfair

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing released today, November 10, 33% of Americans think the U.S. presidential election process was unfair. 53% of the same respondents do think the election was fair and 14% were not sure. Just 21% of Trump voters believe the election was fair; 86% of Biden voters believe the same.

These results are from a web survey conducted by Leger Marketing from November 6 to 8, 2020, with 1,002 Americans, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

