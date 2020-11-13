CJLO will host a journalism workshop on covering Indigenous communities

“What are the ways journalists can report differently, moving away from conventional colonial narratives?”

On Monday, Nov. 16, CJLO will host a free journalism workshop hosted by award-winning journalist and journalism professor Duncan McCue. The workshop aims to provide five helpful ways in which journalists can do a better job of reporting on Indigenous communities, and will include an informal Q&A.

CJLO encourages journalism students, as well as others who are interested in the subject, to attend the workshop by ZOOM.

“What are the ways journalists can report differently, moving away from conventional colonial narratives? As part of our ‘Sounds in Our Changing World’ project, CJLO is organizing a series of e-workshops for young people interested in reporting on the climate crisis in alternative ways, especially for the airwaves.”

