Montreal police want you to be on the lookout for this man

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in locating Francieli Ortiz-Vivanco, a man who is suspected of murder at a dépanneur in Ahuntsic-Cartierville. Francieli Ortiz-Vivanco is 25 years old, has brown eyes and brown wavy hair, is 5’6 ” (1.68m) tall and weighs 163lb (74kg). If you have any information of his whereabouts, please contact the SPVM. Please exercise caution, as the suspect could be armed.
For more on missing and wanted persons in Montreal, please visit the SPVM website.
For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.