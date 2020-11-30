montreal police spvm murder Francieli Ortiz-Vivanco
Montreal police want you to be on the lookout for this man

Francieli Ortiz-Vivanco is suspected of murder and could be armed.

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in locating Francieli Ortiz-Vivanco, a man who is suspected of murder at a dépanneur in Ahuntsic-Cartierville. Francieli Ortiz-Vivanco is 25 years old, has brown eyes and brown wavy hair, is 5’6 ” (1.68m) tall and weighs 163lb (74kg). If you have any information of his whereabouts, please contact the SPVM. Please exercise caution, as the suspect could be armed.

Montreal police want you to be on the lookout for Francieli Ortiz-Vivanco, a man suspected of murder at a dépanneur in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

