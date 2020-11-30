Francieli Ortiz-Vivanco is suspected of murder and could be armed.

Montreal police want you to be on the lookout for this man

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in locating Francieli Ortiz-Vivanco, a man who is suspected of murder at a dépanneur in Ahuntsic-Cartierville. Francieli Ortiz-Vivanco is 25 years old, has brown eyes and brown wavy hair, is 5’6 ” (1.68m) tall and weighs 163lb (74kg). If you have any information of his whereabouts, please contact the SPVM. Please exercise caution, as the suspect could be armed.

[Mandat d'arrestation]

Le #SPVM demande l’aide du public afin de localiser Francieli Ortiz-Vivanco soupçonné d’un meurtre survenu dans un dépanneur d’Ahuntsic–Cartierville, le 6 novembre dernier. Le suspect est violent et pourrait être armé.

[Mandat d'arrestation]

Le #SPVM demande l'aide du public afin de localiser Francieli Ortiz-Vivanco soupçonné d'un meurtre survenu dans un dépanneur d'Ahuntsic–Cartierville, le 6 novembre dernier. Le suspect est violent et pourrait être armé.

Détails ➡ https://t.co/yuhpZiKcH9 pic.twitter.com/ytgHc5zzsF — Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 30, 2020

