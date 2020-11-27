Hloumi app grocery delivery service Montreal
Hloumi delivers specialty groceries from small stores within the hour

by CultMTL

The Montreal app sources specialty groceries and essentials from 40+ local shops.

There are plenty of in-store pick-up and delivery services and major apps offering grocery delivery these days, but Montreal app Hloumi stands out. Hloumi is an online multi-store marketplace that delivers specialty groceries and essentials from small shops to homes within the hour.

So far Hloumi has partnered with over 40 Montreal shops selling a wide range of products — organic, zero waste, Halal, butchers, fresh produce, health products, bakery etc — and food items and ingredients from China, Italy, Poland, Lebanon, Iran, India, Mexico and beyond. According to app founder Karim Gewily, new partnerships with local stores are developing every week.

“We hand-pick and offer well reputable local shops the ability to offer delivery to their customers and only pay a very reasonable commission when they get orders. We leverage technology to find creative ways to help the small independent shops get online and support them in promoting and marketing their products and services on our platform.”

—Karim Gewily

For more on Hloumi and to download the app, please visit their website.

