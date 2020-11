“Joe Biden do not go in there till they fumigate the entire f*cking White House inch by inch.”

Michael Rappaport destroys Trump: “I’m gonna tell you why you lost”

NYC actor Michael Rappaport shared a message to lame-duck one-term President Donald Trump on Saturday, after the results of the election of Joe Biden were officially announced. He also had a few words for Biden. Watch the video here:

