Burger King just encouraged its customers to order from McDonald’s

by CultMTL

A surprisingly classy move from Burger King in the U.K. and France.

As England prepares to go into a second nationwide lockdown, Burger King in the U.K. announced that it will be closing some locations permanently due to financial strain from the COVID-19 pandemic. They (and their counterparts in France) also released a statement encouraging customers to support restaurants and their staff by ordering out from a number of restaurants, from Burger King to the company’s primary rival, McDonald’s.

“Getting a Whopper is always best, but ordering a Big Mac is also not such a bad thing.”

Burger King U.K. encourages ordering from McDonald’s

