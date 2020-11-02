A surprisingly classy move from Burger King in the U.K. and France.

Burger King just encouraged its customers to order from McDonald’s

As England prepares to go into a second nationwide lockdown, Burger King in the U.K. announced that it will be closing some locations permanently due to financial strain from the COVID-19 pandemic. They (and their counterparts in France) also released a statement encouraging customers to support restaurants and their staff by ordering out from a number of restaurants, from Burger King to the company’s primary rival, McDonald’s.

“Getting a Whopper is always best, but ordering a Big Mac is also not such a bad thing.”

