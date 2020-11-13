BREAKING: Ubisoft hostage situation now being investigated as a hoax

UPDATED 7:30 p.m.: The massive police operation that took place at the Ubisoft building in Montreal this afternoon — to deal with a reported hostage situation involving an active shooter — appears to have been a hoax, or an instance of “swatting.”
Following a 911 call about armed intruders making ransom demands in the building that houses the French video game company, the SPVM and a heavily armed tactical unit appeared on the scene around 1:30 p.m., only to find no hostage situation, suspects or weapons. Over 20 people, reportedly Ubisoft employees, were on the roof of the building for several hours. The building was subsequently evacuated.
For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.