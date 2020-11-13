BREAKING: Ubisoft hostage situation now being investigated as a hoax

UPDATED 7:30 p.m.: The massive police operation that took place at the Ubisoft building in Montreal this afternoon — to deal with a reported hostage situation involving an active shooter — appears to have been a hoax, or an instance of “swatting.”

Following a 911 call about armed intruders making ransom demands in the building that houses the French video game company, the SPVM and a heavily armed tactical unit appeared on the scene around 1:30 p.m., only to find no hostage situation, suspects or weapons. Over 20 people, reportedly Ubisoft employees, were on the roof of the building for several hours. The building was subsequently evacuated.

The police operation in connection with a hostage taking call is over. No threat has been detected and no injuries are reported. An investigation will follow to shed light on the call behind this important police force deployment. #SPVM



Details ➡ https://t.co/dLBvQERo0n pic.twitter.com/LsnXoaVrza — Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 14, 2020 Ubisoft hostage situation in Montreal now being investigated as a hoax

