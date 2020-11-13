Possible hostage situation at Montreal Ubisoft building

UPDATED 3:30 p.m.: TVA reported this afternoon that a group of suspects may be holding dozens of people hostage at the Ubisoft building on St-Laurent Blvd. in Montreal. The SPVM have confirmed that a police operation is underway at and around 5505 St-Laurent, corner St-Viateur. (St-Laurent is blocked by police as far south as St-Joseph.) There have been no reports or police confirmation of violence or injuries.

Officers have been sent to the location following a 911 call. Specialized #SPVM officers are on site inspecting the premises. There are no injuries reported. https://t.co/omrH0sYHbQ — Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 13, 2020 Montreal police Twitter update on the Ubisoft hostage situation

The LCN news network is covering the situation live, showing dozens of people on the roof of the building and a heavily armed tactical unit on St-Viateur. They initially reported that approximately five suspects are demanding a ransom, but are now suggesting that there is no active shooter and the entire incident may have been a hoax.

LCN covering Ubisoft building hostage situation in Montreal

The video below shows the beginning of the police operation on St-Viateur.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

