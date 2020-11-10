50% of Americans want to get rid of the electoral college

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing released today, November 10, 50% of Americans think the way America votes, the U.S. Electoral College, needs to change. The survey found that 62% of Biden voters were in favour of the change, compared to a significantly lower proportion of Trump voters, at 42%. This can likely be explained by the fact that Democrats have won the popular vote in seven of the last eight elections, but only won the electoral college in five of them.

These results are from a web survey conducted by Leger Marketing from November 6 to 8, 2020, with 1,002 Americans, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

