TONIGHT: The Montreal webisode of the Jim Beam National Talent Search

The Montreal regional finals of this year’s virtual edition of the Jim Beam National Talent Search (presented by the Canadian Music Week festival) is happening tonight (Oct. 19) at 7 p.m. on indies.ca. The local finalists are as follows: December Rose, the Day Dreamers, Brittany Kennell, Patrick Rock and Cowboy Meets Pirate.

The local champion will advance to the national finals, featuring the winners of all eight regional contests from major Canadian cities. Voting is open till Nov. 3, and you can vote for bands and solo artists in every city (once per city, of course). ■

For more about the Canadian Music Week battle of the bands, and to watch the Montreal webisode live on Monday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m. (or catch up and vote after the fact, until Nov. 3), please click here.

