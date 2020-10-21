WATCH: A new video heralds the return of Montreal’s Bell Orchestre

The band features two members of Arcade Fire and other local scene allstars.

A decade after the release of their second album As Seen Through Windows, Montreal band Bell Orchestre have signed to British indie label Erased Tapes and are working on new material. The avant garde sextet includes Arcade Fire members Richard Reed Parry and Sarah Neufeld as well as Michael Feuerstack (known for this work as a solo artist), Pietro Amato (formerly of the Luyas and Torngat) and drummer Stefan Schneider (Amon Tobin, Owen Pallett, Thus Owls etc).

Ahead of announcing the release of a new album or EP, the band has shared a music video of sorts — a short film by another band member, Kaveh Nabatian, soundtracked by a new Bell Orchestre song:

For more about Bell Orchestre, please visit their website.

