VIDEO: Valérie Plante reaches out to Armenian community in Montreal

Mayor Valérie Plante has just released a video to the Armenian community in Montreal, regarding the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Watch the full statement by the mayor below.

“To the Armenian community of Montreal, on behalf of all of us here at the city council of Montreal and as mayor of this beautiful city, I would like to offer you all our support. Montreal is a great city because of its diversity and the Armenian community is an important part of it. I wish you strength and peace in these very difficult times, and know that we stand all together with you. Thank you.” –Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montreal

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=843653883109376 VIDEO: Mayor Valérie Plante reaches out to Armenian community in Montreal

