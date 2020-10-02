UPDATED October 2, 2020 at 11:26 a.m.: The latest Coronavirus update from the Public Health Agency of Canada has 16,450 active cases of COVID-19 across Canada. Here is a breakdown of active cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Canada by province and territory:
Quebec 6,733
Ontario 5,203
Alberta 1,596
British Columbia 1,264
Manitoba 621
Saskatchewan 144
New Brunswick 5
Nova Scotia 3
Newfoundland and Labrador 3
Prince Edward Island 2
Yukon 0
Northwest Territories 0
Nunavut 0
For the latest info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 (Coronavirus), including their latest update on active cases by province and territory, please click here.
