Canada map COVID-19 Coronavirus active cases

This information is based on data from our provincial and territorial partners. It is current as of September 23, 2020, 7 pm EDT. For the most up to date data for any province, territory or city, please visit their web site. Map by the Government of Canada

UPDATE: There are 16,450 active cases of COVID-19 in Canada

The latest number of active COVID-19 cases by province and territory.

UPDATED October 2, 2020 at 11:26 a.m.: The latest Coronavirus update from the Public Health Agency of Canada has 16,450 active cases of COVID-19 across Canada. Here is a breakdown of active cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Canada by province and territory:

Quebec 6,733

Ontario 5,203

Alberta 1,596

British Columbia 1,264

Manitoba 621

Saskatchewan 144

New Brunswick 5

Nova Scotia 3

Newfoundland and Labrador 3

Prince Edward Island 2

Yukon 0

Northwest Territories 0

Nunavut 0

For the latest info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 (Coronavirus), including their latest update on active cases by province and territoryplease click here.

