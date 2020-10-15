Turns out Quebecers are least likely Canadians to get vaccinated

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing released on October 14, 65% of Canadians have received a seasonal flu vaccine (flu shot) in previous years. Quebec was the province whose respondents had the lowest response rate, at 52%, while B.C. was the province whose respondents scored highest, at 72%.

When asked about the likelihood that respondents will get the seasonal flu vaccine this year, Quebec also scored least likely at 45%.

These results are from a web survey conducted by Leger Marketing from October 9 to 11, 2020, with 1,539 Canadians and 1,001 Americans, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

