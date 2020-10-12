L'Orchestre Métropolitain sur le mont Royal Montreal Metropolitan Orchestra Beethoven's 6th Symphony (Pastoral) ICI Radio-Canada Télé Yannick Nézet-Séguin Kondiaronk Belvedere Chalet Mount Royal

TONIGHT: Watch l’Orchestre Métropolitain perform on Mount Royal

by CultMTL

Spectacular footage of a beautiful performance.

L’Orchestre Métropolitain sur le mont Royal, a film of the Montreal Metropolitan Orchestra’s performance of Beethoven’s 6th Symphony (Pastoral), will air tonight at 10:55 p.m. on ICI Radio-Canada Télé. The performance was conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin and took place “secretly” in July on the beautiful Kondiaronk Belvedere in front of the Chalet of Mount Royal. If you miss tonight’s broadcast, it will be available to watch via ICI Tou.tv starting tomorrow.

L’Orchestre Métropolitain sur le mont Royal was directed by Olivier Picard and Éric Morin, and produced by Parce Que Films. For more details, please visit the Orchestre Métropolitain website.

