FNC Wapikoni
Film

TONIGHT: Films for Peace care of Wapikoni Mobile x Nouveau Cinéma

by CultMTL

The program of short films starts at 7 p.m.

As part of the Festival du Nouveau Cinéma, Wapikoni Mobile is presenting Films for Peace tonight at 7 p.m., a program of short films viewable for free on the festival’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

An unparalleled program of short films created during the Wapikoni mobile’s international jaunts, followed by a live Q&A session to expand on the experience. Presented by Wapikoni mobile and BNP Paribas, in collaboration with the Peace days and the Peace network.

—Festival du Nouveau Cinéma
View this post on Instagram

Ne manquez pas la Soirée du cinéma pour la paix – spécial Wapikoni ce soir, jeudi 15 octobre, dès 19h! Présentation inédite d’un programme de courts métrages créés lors d’escales internationales du Wapikoni mobile, suivi d'une discussion en direct afin d’approfondir la réflexion. Présenté par le Wapikoni mobile et BNP Paribas. En collaboration avec les Journées de la paix et le Réseau pour la paix et l'harmonie sociale. En direct sur notre page Facebook et notre chaîne YouTube. ———- Do not miss Films for Peace – a Wapikoni special tonight, thursday October 15, at 7 pm! An unparalleled program of short films created during the Wapikoni mobile’s international jaunts, followed by a live Q&A session to expand on the experience. Presented by Wapikoni mobile and BNP Paribas. In collaboration with the Peace days and the Peace network. Live on our Facebook page and YouTube channel. #fnc2020 #nouveaucinema #wapikonimobile #peace #peacefilms #paix #autochtone #communauté #courtsmetrages

A post shared by Festival du nouveau cinéma (@nouveaucinema) on

Films for Peace by Wapikoni Mobile, part of the Festival du Nouveau Cinéma

For the complete FNC 2020 program, please visit the Festival du Nouveau Cinéma website.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.

Posted in Film
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.