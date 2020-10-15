TONIGHT: Films for Peace care of Wapikoni Mobile x Nouveau Cinéma

The program of short films starts at 7 p.m.

As part of the Festival du Nouveau Cinéma, Wapikoni Mobile is presenting Films for Peace tonight at 7 p.m., a program of short films viewable for free on the festival’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

“An unparalleled program of short films created during the Wapikoni mobile’s international jaunts, followed by a live Q&A session to expand on the experience. Presented by Wapikoni mobile and BNP Paribas, in collaboration with the Peace days and the Peace network.“ —Festival du Nouveau Cinéma

For the complete FNC 2020 program, please visit the Festival du Nouveau Cinéma website.

