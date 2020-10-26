The Drums
TONIGHT: Exceptional indie pop band the Drums play a livestream show

by CultMTL

The Brooklyn act is performing their first album in its entirety 10 years after its release.

Brooklyn indie pop act the Drums will mark the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album by playing it in its entirety in a livestream show. Songs from the band’s early Summertime EP will also be included, and singer Jonny Pierce announced in an Instagram story today that they will also premiere a new song as a grand finale.

The “Live From Elsewhere” event — co-promoted by Montreal’s own Blue Skies Turn Black — takes place tonight (Monday, Oct. 26) at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $18 and include access to the video for 72 hours.

