TONIGHT: Exceptional indie pop band the Drums play a livestream show

Brooklyn indie pop act the Drums will mark the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album by playing it in its entirety in a livestream show. Songs from the band’s early Summertime EP will also be included, and singer Jonny Pierce announced in an Instagram story today that they will also premiere a new song as a grand finale.

The “Live From Elsewhere” event — co-promoted by Montreal’s own Blue Skies Turn Black — takes place tonight (Monday, Oct. 26) at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $18 and include access to the video for 72 hours.

