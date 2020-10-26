Quebec City is Canadian city with lowest support for defunding the police

According to a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute, 25 per cent of Canadians believe the amount of money that is spent on the police in their community is too much, and that funding should be reduced. Greater Toronto Area (GTA) residents show the highest support for police defunding, at 38 per cent, while Quebec City residents show the least amount of support, at 18 per cent. In fact, more Quebec City residents are in favour of increasing police spending (22 per cent) than decreasing. 38 per cent of Canadians believe the current amount of money spent on policing is “about right.”

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from August 26 – September 1, 2020 among a representative randomized sample of 5,005 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

