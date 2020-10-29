Horacio Arruda: Quebec could have a COVID-19 vaccine by Jan. or Feb.

In a press conference this afternoon, Quebec Public Health Director Horacio Arruda said that Quebec and Canada could have a COVID-19 vaccine by January or February of 2021. He was asked about how long he thinks the current public health measures (masks, distancing, restrictions on gatherings etc) will be in place given that the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci said yesterday that the States won’t get back to normal entirely until 2022.

“We will probably re-learn to maintain a greater distance between people over time, as we have learned to wear the mask properly,” Arruda said. “We will get to that stability. It’s possible that we will have a vaccine in Quebec and Canada in January or February of 2021 so I think we have to go step by step. It’s difficult to forecast, but we can’t believe that everything is going to be over in June of next year. I think maybe somewhere (between) the middle (of next year and 2022).”

For official info on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, please visit the Santé Québec website.

For the latest news updates, please visit our News section.