Trump and Melania are in quarantine waiting for COVID-19 test results

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump are in quarantine awaiting COVID-19 test results following the revelation that Trump aide Hope Hicks has tested positive for the virus.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020 U.S. President Donald Trump announces that he and First Lady Melania Trump are in quarantine awaiting COVID-19 test results

