Montreal COVID-19 update: October cases by neighbourhood

The latest stats for the city, with total and new cases by borough.

According to the latest update by Santé Montréal, there are 38,677 active cases of COVID-19 in Montreal as of 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, with 250 new cases in the city over the last 24 hours. Santé Québec is reporting that there are 1,055 new cases across the province. See the number of total and new Coronavirus cases, deaths and more stats by Montreal neighbourhood below:

BOROUGH OR LINKED CITY NUMBER OF NEW CASES REPORTED IN THE PAST 24 HOURS NUMBER OF CASES IN THE PAST 14 DAYS RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE IN THE PAST 14 DAYS NUMBER OF CUMULATIVE CASES SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC CUMULATIVE RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC Ahuntsic–Cartierville 17 232 172.8 3,030 2,257.1 Anjou 8 88 205.6 944 2,205.8 Baie-D’Urfé 0 < 5 n.p. 35 * 915.5 Beaconsfield < 5 19 98.3 95 491.6 Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de- Grâce 29 457 274.4 3,192 1,916.9 Côte-Saint-Luc < 5 143 440.7 796 2,453.2 Dollard-des-Ormeaux 5 71 145.2 624 1,276.1 Dorval < 5 18 94.8 241 1,269.8 Hampstead < 5 32 458.9 116 1,663.6 Kirkland < 5 23 114.1 176 873.4 Lachine 8 58 130.4 817 1,836.4 LaSalle 9 106 137.9 1,523 1,981.7 L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève < 5 20 108.6 267 1,450.1 Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve 13 239 175.7 3,032 2,229.0 Montréal-Est < 5 7 n.p. 62 1,610.4 Montréal-Nord 14 257 305.1 3,229 3,833.4 Montréal-Ouest < 5 5 n.p. 43 851.5 Mont-Royal 5 34 167.7 355 1,750.8 Outremont < 5 79 329.8 539 2,250.1 Pierrefonds–Roxboro 8 124 178.9 800 1,154.5 Plateau-Mont-Royal 15 190 182.7 1,607 1,545.2 Pointe-Claire < 5 33 105.2 285 908.2 Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux- Trembles 25 237 222.0 2,760 2,585.6 Rosemont–La Petite Patrie 14 218 156.2 2,267 1,624.0 Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue 0 6 n.p. 26 * 524.4 Saint-Laurent 19 271 274.2 1,679 1,698.9 Saint-Léonard 10 191 243.9 1,645 2,100.8 Senneville 0 < 5 n.p. < 5 n.p. Sud-Ouest 7 148 189.4 1,380 1,765.8 Verdun 6 90 130.0 1,215 1,755.0 Ville-Marie 9 215 241.1 1,644 1,843.7 Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension 23 339 235.7 3,113 2,164.0 Westmount 0 17 83.7 250 1,230.8 Territory to be confirmed -12 120 – 887 – Montreal total 250 4,091 198.0 38,677 1,872.4

For the daily COVID-19 update for Montreal, please visit the Santé Montréal website. For province-wide stats, please visit the Santé Québec website.

