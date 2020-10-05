Montreal best pumpkin spice latte Pikolo Espresso Bar
Montreal’s best pumpkin spice latte is back at Pikolo Espresso Bar

by CultMTL

Pumpkin spice up your life.

Pikolo Espresso Bar on Parc Avenue in Montreal has brought back its incredible pumpkin spice latte and pecan pumpkin bread. Recently voted in the Best of MTL in the Best Coffee category, Pikolo has been around for almost 10 years, and is a pioneer in the city’s third wave coffee scene. The espresso bar, situated in the McGill Ghetto, is also one of the best cafés for students in Montreal.

Pikolo Espresso Bar is located at 3418b Parc Avenue. For more, please visit their website.

