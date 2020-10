Mars is close enough to Earth this week to see with the naked eye

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield shared a photo of Toronto last week where you can see Mars in the distance. Earth and Mars are currently the closest that they will be for another 15 years. So look up tonight (or on the next clear night), you might just catch a glimpse of the Red Planet.

Mars over Toronto. It won’t be this close to Earth again until 2035. https://t.co/YSfUBob13B (great photo by friend Andrew Yee!) pic.twitter.com/Th9Y6CCLNT — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) October 6, 2020 Chris Hadfield has shared a photo of Toronto where you can see Mars in the distance, currently the closest to Earth than it will be for another 15 years

