M for Montreal will livestream a concert by Mac DeMarco

The music festival is happening virtually from Nov. 18 to 20.

M for Montreal, which will take place virtually this year from Nov. 18 to 20, is presenting a special virtual concert by Mac DeMarco. This year M for Montreal has two primary objectives in their attempt to help relaunch the music industry:

“On one hand the short-term needs of understanding the effects of the crisis and share with our international network useful and inspiring business insights in search of promising new models of revenue sources. On the other hand, the long term goal of working on career development, generating new opportunities and networking possibilities in order to orchestrate the relaunching of activities after the crisis (particularly for tours and live shows).” —M for Montreal organizers

The rest of the festival’s line-up has yet to be announced, but stay tuned for more updates.

Mac DeMarco will perform with guest openers TBA on Nov. 20, 7 p.m. EST. Pick up your tickets here.

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit our Music section.