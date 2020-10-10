Just for Laughs continues today! Here’s the schedule for Day 2

Just for Laughs continues today — check out our recommendations here, and the full schedule below for Day 2.

Just for Laughs Schedule Day 2

6 p.m. alive from home! andy kindler’s 25th annual state of the industry speech “finally i’m alone.”

6 p.m. straight from the hart featuring the plastic cup boyz

6 p.m. conversations with funny people featuring jimmy carr and noel fielding, moderated by matt morgan

6: 30 p.m. breaking in – writer/director steve byrne moderates a panel with the cast from his new film THE OPENING ACT

7 p.m. Canada’s Drag Race panel, a Crave original, moderated by sabrina jalees

7:30 p.m. sit down comedy sessions with howie mandel

8 p.m. funny business

8 p.m. conversations with funny people featuring ronny chieng, moderated by roy wood jr.

8: 30 p.m. conversations with funny people featuring amber ruffin and jenny hagel

9 p.m. a special airing of d.l. hughley’s UNCUT

9 p.m. conversations with funny people featuring chelsea handler, presented by HBO Max, moderated by nicole stamp

9: 30 p.m. Variety’s “10 comics to watch” panel, presented by Cohen Gardner LLP, moderated by malina saval

10 p.m. comedy in color

10 p.m. conversations with funny people featuring hannah gadsby and deanne smith

