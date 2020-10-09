mapp_mtl

Photo by Yasuko Tadokoro

Arts

Incredible projections by MAPP_MTL light up Montreal at night

by CultMTL

Safe outdoor art instead of visiting family this weekend.

The Montreal International Mapping Projection Festival, MAPP_MTL, was on from Sept. 24 to 27, but there’s still time to catch some of their incredible projections around the city. Thursdays through Sundays from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. until Oct. 18, check out the PichiAvo mural from MURAL Festival in the parking lot at 3527 St-Laurent light up with MAPP_MTL’s mapping and laser show care of Baillat Studio, featuring original music by Montreal artist Hologramme.

@mapp_mtl is lighting up the city (and online) for the 5th edition of the festival this week. As well as online events, every Thursday through Sunday night until October 18 you can watch the @pichiavo mural from @muralfestival in the parking lot at 3527 Saint Laurent light up with a mapping and laser show by @mapp_mtl & @baillat_studio featuring original music by @_hologramme.

For more details on programming, please visit the MAPP_MTL website.

For more Montreal arts coverage, please visit the Arts section.

