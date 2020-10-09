Incredible projections by MAPP_MTL light up Montreal at night

The Montreal International Mapping Projection Festival, MAPP_MTL, was on from Sept. 24 to 27, but there’s still time to catch some of their incredible projections around the city. Thursdays through Sundays from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. until Oct. 18, check out the PichiAvo mural from MURAL Festival in the parking lot at 3527 St-Laurent light up with MAPP_MTL’s mapping and laser show care of Baillat Studio, featuring original music by Montreal artist Hologramme.

For more details on programming, please visit the MAPP_MTL website.

