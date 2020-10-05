Quebec Premier François Legault Day of Remembrance for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

Photo by Emilie Nadeau

News

François Legault on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

by Lorraine Carpenter

On the day of Sisters in Spirit vigils and in the wake of the Joyce Echaquan inquiry…

Earlier today, Quebec Premier François Legault commented on the Day of Remembrance for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Legault, who has infamously never acknowledged the existence of systemic racism in the province, made reference to the coroner’s inquiry that has been called to look into the Joyce Echaquan incident.

“We must also fight racism wherever it is found. Whether we are of Indigenous origin or not, we are all human beings and we are all entitled to our dignity. As a government, it is our duty to ensure that. I am sincerely determined to take concrete action to improve the situation. We owe that to Joyce. We owe this to all missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.”

—François Legault

Read the full statement below.

Aujourd’hui, c’est la journée de commémoration des femmes et des filles autochtones disparues et assassinées. On a un…

Posted by François Legault on Sunday, October 4, 2020
Quebec Premier François Legault on the Day of Remembrance for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

For the latest news updates, please visit our News section.

Posted in News

by Lorraine Carpenter

Editor in chief, music editor
Lorraine Carpenter was born in Montreal and studied communications and journalism at Concordia. She co-founded Cult MTL in 2012 following 12 years at Montreal’s long-running, now defunct alt weekly the Mirror, where she worked in editorial as copy editor and music editor. She’s dedicated to supporting the cultural scene in Montreal.