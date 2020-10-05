François Legault on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

Earlier today, Quebec Premier François Legault commented on the Day of Remembrance for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Legault, who has infamously never acknowledged the existence of systemic racism in the province, made reference to the coroner’s inquiry that has been called to look into the Joyce Echaquan incident.
“We must also fight racism wherever it is found. Whether we are of Indigenous origin or not, we are all human beings and we are all entitled to our dignity. As a government, it is our duty to ensure that. I am sincerely determined to take concrete action to improve the situation. We owe that to Joyce. We owe this to all missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.”—François Legault
Read the full statement below.
