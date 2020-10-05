François Legault on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

On the day of Sisters in Spirit vigils and in the wake of the Joyce Echaquan inquiry…

Earlier today, Quebec Premier François Legault commented on the Day of Remembrance for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Legault, who has infamously never acknowledged the existence of systemic racism in the province, made reference to the coroner’s inquiry that has been called to look into the Joyce Echaquan incident.

“We must also fight racism wherever it is found. Whether we are of Indigenous origin or not, we are all human beings and we are all entitled to our dignity. As a government, it is our duty to ensure that. I am sincerely determined to take concrete action to improve the situation. We owe that to Joyce. We owe this to all missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.” —François Legault

Read the full statement below.

Aujourd’hui, c’est la journée de commémoration des femmes et des filles autochtones disparues et assassinées. On a un… Posted by François Legault on Sunday, October 4, 2020 Quebec Premier François Legault on the Day of Remembrance for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

