Danse Cité presents Papillon by celebrated Montreal choreographer Helen Simard

Last Friday, the day after red-zone restrictions were implemented in Montreal (forcing the closure of all live performance spaces), Danse Cité announced that world-renowned Montreal choreographer Helen Simard and her team are continuing to prepare for scheduled performances of her new show, Papillon. Though the (in-person) shows on Oct. 28 and 29 are sold out, tickets are available for a streaming performance at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 — the price is $6.50, with options to make additional donations to Danse Cité.

“The countdown has started for Papillon. Helen Simard and her fiery team are immersed in creation, despite everything, to say the least. From the Spring rehearsals on Zoom to today’s creative residencies, resilience, resistance, adaptation and ingenuity have emerged as essential premises. Hats off to artists Helen Simard, Nindy Banks, Mecdy Jean-Pierre, Victoria MacKenzie, Rémy Saminadin, Roger White, Ted Yates and their collaborators. You are fighters.” —Danse Cité administrative director Martin Bélanger

Papillon by Helen Simard

For more information about Helen Simard’s Papillon (and to buy a ticket for the streaming performance), please visit the Danse Cité website.

