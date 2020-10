“Non-essential travel remains restricted until at least November 21st.”

BREAKING: Canada-U.S. border to remain closed for another 30 days

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has just announced that the Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel for another 30 days, till November 21.

Update on our border: We've extended the measures in place at the Canada-US border by another 30 days. Non-essential travel remains restricted until at least November 21st. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 19, 2020

