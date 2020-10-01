1.6 million Canadians with disabilities can expect a $600 one-time payment

The Government of Canada will be issuing a $600 one-time payment to disabled people to help cope with extra expenses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to be eligible for this automatic payment, you must have confirmed the following:
- you have an existing valid Disability Tax Credit (DTC) certificate
- you are eligible and applied for the DTC by September 25, 2020
- you are a beneficiary as at July 1, 2020 of:
- Canada Pension Plan Disability
- Quebec Pension Plan Disability Pension
- One of the disability supports provided by Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC)
- Disability Pension
- Disability Award
- Pain and Suffering Compensation
- Critical Injury Benefit
- Rehabilitation Services and Vocational Assistance Program
- Income Replacement Benefit
- Canadian Forces Income Support”
For more, please visit the COVID-19 benefits and services portal.
