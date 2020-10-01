1.6 million Canadians Canada disabled disabilities $600 one-time payment

1.6 million Canadians with disabilities can expect a $600 one-time payment

by Lorraine Carpenter

“In recognition of the extraordinary expenses faced by persons with disabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Government of Canada will be issuing a $600 one-time payment to disabled people to help cope with extra expenses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to be eligible for this automatic payment, you must have confirmed the following:

  • you have an existing valid Disability Tax Credit (DTC) certificate
  • you are eligible and applied for the DTC by September 25, 2020
  • you are a beneficiary as at July 1, 2020 of:
    • Canada Pension Plan Disability
    • Quebec Pension Plan Disability Pension
    • One of the disability supports provided by Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC)
      • Disability Pension
      • Disability Award
      • Pain and Suffering Compensation
      • Critical Injury Benefit
      • Rehabilitation Services and Vocational Assistance Program
      • Income Replacement Benefit
      • Canadian Forces Income Support”
For more, please visit the COVID-19 benefits and services portal.

