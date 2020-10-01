“In recognition of the extraordinary expenses faced by persons with disabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Government of Canada will be issuing a $600 one-time payment to disabled people to help cope with extra expenses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to be eligible for this automatic payment, you must have confirmed the following:

you have an existing valid Disability Tax Credit (DTC) certificate

you are eligible and applied for the DTC by September 25, 2020

you are a beneficiary as at July 1, 2020 of: Canada Pension Plan Disability Quebec Pension Plan Disability Pension One of the disability supports provided by Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) Disability Pension Disability Award Pain and Suffering Compensation Critical Injury Benefit Rehabilitation Services and Vocational Assistance Program Income Replacement Benefit Canadian Forces Income Support”



We are announcing that approximately 1.6 million persons with disabilities will start receiving the one-time payment of up to $600 on October 30, 2020.



Learn more: https://t.co/BPemVGp8cy pic.twitter.com/QqRRBuLTf5 — Accessible Canada (@AccessibleGC) October 5, 2020 1.6 million Canadians with disabilities can expect a $600 one-time payment

For more, please visit the COVID-19 benefits and services portal.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.